HAMBORNER REIT Aktie
WKN DE: A3H233 / ISIN: DE000A3H2333
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05.06.2026 09:51:40
EQS-DD: HAMBORNER REIT AG: Dr. Andreas Mattner, buy
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1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
05.06.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|HAMBORNER REIT AG
|Goethestraße 45
|47166 Duisburg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.hamborner.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
105356 05.06.2026 CET/CEST
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09:51
|EQS-DD: HAMBORNER REIT AG: Dr. Andreas Mattner, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
09:51
|EQS-DD: HAMBORNER REIT AG: Dr. Andreas Mattner, buy (EQS Group)
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