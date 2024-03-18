EQS-DD: HelloFresh SE: TWG Ventures GmbH, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



18.03.2024 / 21:32 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Name and legal form: TWG Ventures GmbH





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Thomas Wartmut Last name(s): Griesel Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

HelloFresh SE

b) LEI

391200ZAF4V6XD2M9G57

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



Description: Purchase of 38,000 HelloFresh shares (ISIN: DE000A161408) as writer of a put option due to an option exercise by the option holder (put option transaction dated 14.08.2023).





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



16.0000 EUR 608000.0000 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



16.0000 EUR 608000.0000 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

15/03/2024; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction





Outside a trading venue





