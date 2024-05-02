Einfach und sicher Bitcoin kaufen: Mit dem Code "FINANZEN" sparen Sie 21% der Gebühren auf die ersten 6 Monate bei Coinfinity. Jetzt loslegen-w-
02.05.2024 17:17:59

EQS-DD: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them




Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

02.05.2024 / 17:17 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated       
a) Name: Dr. Wolfgang Eder and Dr. Gabriele Eder    
            
2. Reason for the notification         
a) Position/status: Chairman of the Supervisory Board and person closely associated with a person discharging managerial responsibilities: Dr. Wolfgang Eder                       
b) Initial notification/Amendment: Initial notification  
            
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name: Mayr-Melnhof Karton Aktiengesellschaft              
b) LEI: 5299001AMHDLKUM80611    
            
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument: Share            
    Identification code: AT0000938204    
b) Nature of the transaction: Acquisition (The acquisition was made via a joint securities account of the persons subject to the reporting obligation, Dr. Wolfgang Eder and Dr. Gabriele Eder).                       
c) Price(s) and volume(s):  
Price(s)                Volume(s)
115.0000 EUR      100 Units
114.5775 EUR      400 Units
d) Aggregated Information:   
Price                     Aggregated Volume
114.6620 EUR     500 Units          
e) Date of the transaction: 30/04/2024; UTC +2                
f) Place of the transaction: Vienna Stock Exchange, XWBO         

02.05.2024 CET/CEST















Language: English
Company: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG
Brahmsplatz 6
1040 Wien
Austria
Internet: www.mm.group



 
End of News EQS News Service




91267  02.05.2024 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1894589&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Mayr-Melnhof Karton AGmehr Nachrichten