|
02.05.2024 17:17:59
EQS-DD: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name: Dr. Wolfgang Eder and Dr. Gabriele Eder
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position/status: Chairman of the Supervisory Board and person closely associated with a person discharging managerial responsibilities: Dr. Wolfgang Eder
b) Initial notification/Amendment: Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name: Mayr-Melnhof Karton Aktiengesellschaft
b) LEI: 5299001AMHDLKUM80611
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument: Share
Identification code: AT0000938204
b) Nature of the transaction: Acquisition (The acquisition was made via a joint securities account of the persons subject to the reporting obligation, Dr. Wolfgang Eder and Dr. Gabriele Eder).
c) Price(s) and volume(s):
Price(s) Volume(s)
115.0000 EUR 100 Units
114.5775 EUR 400 Units
d) Aggregated Information:
Price Aggregated Volume
114.6620 EUR 500 Units
e) Date of the transaction: 30/04/2024; UTC +2
f) Place of the transaction: Vienna Stock Exchange, XWBO
02.05.2024 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG
|Brahmsplatz 6
|1040 Wien
|Austria
|Internet:
|www.mm.group
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
91267 02.05.2024 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!