EQS-DD: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

a) Name: Dr. Wolfgang Eder and Dr. Gabriele Eder



2. Reason for the notification

a) Position/status: Chairman of the Supervisory Board and person closely associated with a person discharging managerial responsibilities: Dr. Wolfgang Eder

b) Initial notification/Amendment: Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name:

b) LEI: 5299001AMHDLKUM80611



4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument: Share

Identification code: AT0000938204

b) Nature of the transaction: Acquisition (The acquisition was made via a joint securities account of the persons subject to the reporting obligation, Dr. Wolfgang Eder and Dr. Gabriele Eder).

c) Price(s) and volume(s):

Price(s) Volume(s)

115.0000 EUR 100 Units

114.5775 EUR 400 Units

d) Aggregated Information:

Price Aggregated Volume

114.6620 EUR 500 Units

e) Date of the transaction: 30/04/2024; UTC +2

