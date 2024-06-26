|
26.06.2024 19:00:33
EQS-DD: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name: Melama Privatstiftung, FN 203194 s
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position/status: Nikolaus Ankershofen is a member and 1st Deputy Chairman of the Issuer's Supervisory Board - his wife, Melanie Ankershofen, is a founder and beneficiary of Melama Privatstiftung
b) Initial notification/Amendment: Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name: Mayr-Melnhof Karton Aktiengesellschaft, FN 81906a
b) LEI: 5299001AMHDLKUM80611
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument: Shares
Identification code: AT0000938204
b) Nature of the transaction: Acquisition of shares
c) Price(s) and volume(s):
Price(s) Volume(s)
75.00 EUR 6,500 Units
d) Aggregated Information:
Price Aggregated Volume
487,500 EUR 6,500 Units
e) Date of the transaction: 24/06/2024
f) Place of the transaction: Outside a trading venue
26.06.2024 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG
|Brahmsplatz 6
|1040 Wien
|Austria
|Internet:
|www.mm.group
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
92691 26.06.2024 CET/CEST
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG
|115,80
|1,94%
