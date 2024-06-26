|
26.06.2024 19:00:28
EQS-DD: Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name: CAMA-Privatstiftung, FN 84140k
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position/status: Alexander Leeb, husband of Veronika Leeb, is Supervisory Board member of the issuer; Veronika Leeb is a co-founder of CAMA-Privatstiftung, which is the buyer of 8,600 shares of the issuer. Of these, 2,300 shares are attributable to Veronika Leeb.
b) Initial notification/Amendment: Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name: Mayr-Melnhof Karton Aktiengesellschaft, FN 81906a
b) LEI: 5299001AMHDLKUM8061
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument: Shares
Identification code: AT0000938204
b) Nature of the transaction: Acquisition
c) Price(s) and volume(s):
Price(s) Volume(s)
75.00 EUR 2,300 Units
d) Aggregated Information:
Price Aggregated Volume
172,500 EUR 2,300 Units
e) Date of the transaction: 24/06/2024
f) Place of the transaction: Outside a trading venue
26.06.2024 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG
|Brahmsplatz 6
|1040 Wien
|Austria
|Internet:
|www.mm.group
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
92699 26.06.2024 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!