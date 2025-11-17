Redcare Pharmacy Aktie

Redcare Pharmacy für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2AR94 / ISIN: NL0012044747

17.11.2025 10:53:07

EQS-DD: Redcare Pharmacy N.V.: Dr. Björn Söder, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

17.11.2025 / 10:51 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Björn
Last name(s): Söder

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Redcare Pharmacy N.V.

b) LEI
529900JK6UXHY1YKZ082 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: NL0012044747

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
63.975 EUR 127,950.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
63.9750 EUR 127,950.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
11/11/2025; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


17.11.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: Redcare Pharmacy N.V.
Erik de Rodeweg 11-13
5975 WD Sevenum
Netherlands
Internet: www.redcare-pharmacy.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




101846  17.11.2025 CET/CEST





