23.05.2025 11:29:56

EQS-DD: TAG Immobilien AG: Martin Thiel, Granting of 51,299 subscription rights from rights issue capital increase and inseprabably linked dividend entitlements in connection with scrip dividends




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

23.05.2025 / 11:29 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Martin
Last name(s): Thiel

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
TAG Immobilien AG

b) LEI
529900TAE68USJNXLR59 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Financial instrument linked to a share or a debt instrument
ISIN: DE000A4OZTH3

b) Nature of the transaction


Granting of 51,299 subscription rights from rights issue capital increase and inseprabably linked dividend entitlements in connection with scrip dividends

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
0.0 EUR 0.0 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
0.0 EUR 0.0 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
20/05/2025; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


23.05.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: TAG Immobilien AG
Steckelhörn 5
20457 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: https://www.tag-ag.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




98880  23.05.2025 CET/CEST





