EQS-News: Alzchem Group AG paves the way for continuity and further growth: Management Board contracts of Andreas Niedermaier and Andreas Lösler extended ahead of schedule
|
EQS-News: Alzchem Group AG
/ Key word(s): Personnel/Miscellaneous
Alzchem Group AG paves the way for continuity and further growth: Management Board contracts of Andreas Niedermaier and Andreas Lösler extended ahead of schedule
Andreas Niedermaier, who has been with Alzchem Group AG since 1999 and has been a member of the Management Board since 2010, is responsible for strategy, legal affairs, risk management, R&D, and supply chain management. Under his leadership, key future projects have been initiated that will strengthen the Alzchem Group's position in attractive growth areas in the long term. Andreas Lösler, who joined the company in 2022 and has been CFO since January 2024, has contributed significantly to increasing profitability and financing expansion projects. He is responsible for investor relations, communications, human resources, IT, insurance, controlling, accounting, finance, and taxes.
Markus Zöllner, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Alzchem Group AG, comments: “With the early contract extension of Andreas Niedermaier and Andreas Lösler, we are not only ensuring stability and continuity on the Management Board, but above all strengthening the future viability of the Alzchem Group. Both members of the Management Board have done outstanding work in recent years and have managed to keep our company on a profitable growth course in extremely challenging times. We are convinced that Mr. Niedermaier and Mr. Lösler will continue to make a significant contribution to the success of the Alzchem Group in the future.”
Andreas Niedermaier, CEO of Alzchem Group AG, adds: “I am delighted about the confidence shown in me by the Supervisory Board and the opportunity to continue the successful development of the Alzchem Group together with Andreas Lösler and the entire Management Board team. The global growth potential for our solutions and products remains high, so we will continue to pursue our strategy consistently in order to secure our economic success.“
Andreas Lösler, CFO of Alzchem Group AG, adds: “The early contract extension is a strong sign of trust and recognition of our work. At the same time, it ensures the necessary continuity and strategic planning security for our future investments and projects. I am very much looking forward to continuing to advance the Alzchem Group together with my colleagues in the coming years.”
Alzchem Group AG is thus deliberately relying on an experienced management team that is actively shaping the future of the company. Long-term investment and innovation programs include the further expansion of vertically integrated value chains, the development of new applications in high-growth specialty chemicals segments, the targeted development of international markets, and the strengthening of production sites. At the same time, the stability of the Management Board creates the basis for the consistent further development of sustainability, digitalization, and efficiency enhancement, which will be crucial for competitiveness in the coming years.
Alzchem is a leading international specialty chemicals company that provides sustainable solutions to global challenges such as climate change, population growth, defense, and increasing life expectancy. With its comprehensive product range, the company is often the market leader in profitable niche markets in diversified industries. It serves sectors such as human and animal nutrition and agriculture, helping to efficiently meet the growing demand for food. Its own pharmaceutical raw materials and creatine products also support healthy aging. Alzchem is also involved in renewable energies and fine chemicals, produces important raw materials for the defense industry, and guarantees a high level of independence and supply security through its “Made in Germany” production.
With around 1,700 employees at four locations in Germany, a plant in Sweden, and three sales companies in the US, China, and England, Alzchem generated sales of EUR 554.2 million and EBITDA of EUR 105.3 million in 2024.
