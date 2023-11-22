EQS-News: AMAG Austria Metall AG: Appointment of Dr. Helmut Kaufmann as new CEO and Claudia Trampitsch as new CFO

EQS-News: AMAG Austria Metall AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Ranshofen, November 22, 2023

AMAG Austria Metall AG: Appointment of Dr. Helmut Kaufmann as new CEO and Claudia Trampitsch as new CFO

Dr. Helmut Kaufmann will take over the position of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) from January 1, 2024, in addition to his function as COO

Claudia Trampitsch becomes CFO of AMAG Austria Metall AG from January 1, 2024

Stability at AMAG ensured by the new composition of the Management Board



At its meeting on November 22, 2023, the Supervisory Board of AMAG Austria Metall AG has appointed Dr. Helmut Kaufmann (60) as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) from January 1, 2024, in addition to his function as COO. Helmut Kaufmann will thereby assume the position of the current CEO Gerald Mayer, who will leave the company on December 31, 2023. As usual, the period of Helmut Kaufmann’s contract is three years and ends on December 31, 2026.

In addition, Claudia Trampitsch (46) was appointed as the new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of AMAG Austria Metall AG at today's Supervisory Board meeting. Mrs. Trampitsch has been Head of Group Accounting at AMAG since 2015 and was also appointed commercial Managing Director of AMAG metal GmbH in 2018. Claudia Trampitsch is a lawyer, tax consultant and auditor and previously worked for renowned auditing firms. Claudia Trampitsch Management Board contract also begins on January 1, 2024, and runs until December 31, 2026.

Herbert Ortner, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of AMAG Austria Metall AG: „With Helmut Kaufmann, we have had a very experienced manager on the AMAG Management Board for 16 years, who has played a key role in shaping the strategic development of the company as COO. The additional appointment as CEO emphasises the continuity and stability in the further development of the company. It also confirms that the positioning as a premium provider of specialty products remains the focus of AMAG's strategy. With the appointment of Claudia Trampitsch, we have also succeeded in gaining a competent and experienced CFO who has been with the company since 2015. With her extensive expertise, Mrs. Trampitsch will continue to ensure the solid financial position of AMAG.”

Helmut Kaufmann, COO and designated CEO of AMAG Austria Metall AG: „I am delighted to have been appointed CEO of AMAG and to have received the trust of the Supervisory Board. It is my clear target that together, as an experienced AMAG team, we will meet future challenges in the best possible way and further expand the importance of innovation and sustainability. In my dual role as CEO and COO, I remain highly motivated to implement customer-centred product solutions and at the same time enable technological change towards CO2-neutral production. With Claudia Trampitsch, the stable Management Board team of AMAG is successfully completed and ideal conditions are created for a sustainably successful corporate development."

As of January 1, 2024, the Management Board of AMAG thus consists of CEO and COO Helmut Kaufmann, CFO Claudia Trampitsch and CSO Victor Breguncci.

About the AMAG Group

AMAG is a leading Austrian premium supplier of high-quality aluminium cast and flat rolled products for highly varied industries such as the aircraft, automotive, sports equipment, lighting, mechanical engineering, construction and packaging industries. The Canadian smelter Alouette, in which AMAG holds a 20 % interest, produces high-quality primary aluminium, while maintaining an exemplary net ecological impact. At AMAG components, based in Übersee am Chiemsee (Germany), ready-to-install metal parts are also manufactured for the aircraft industry.

Investor contact Press contact Christoph M. Gabriel Leopold Pöcksteiner Head of Investor Relations Head of Corporate Communications AMAG Austria Metall AG AMAG Austria Metall AG Lamprechtshausener Straße 61 Lamprechtshausener Straße 61 5282 Ranshofen, Austria 5282 Ranshofen, Austria Tel.: +43 (0) 7722-801-3821 Tel.: +43 (0) 7722-801-2205 Email: investorrelations@amag.at Email: publicrelations@amag.at Website: www.amag-al4u.com

Note

The forecasts, budgets and forward-looking assessments and statements contained in this publication were compiled on the basis of all information available to AMAG as of the present time. In the event that the assumptions underlying these forecasts prove to be incorrect, targets be missed, or risks materialise, actual results may diverge from those currently anticipated. We are not obligated to revise these forecasts in the light of new information or future events.

This publication was prepared and the data contained in it verified with the greatest possible care. Nevertheless, misprints and rounding and transmission errors cannot be ruled out entirely. In particular, AMAG and its representatives do not assume any responsibility for the completeness and correctness of information included in this publication. This publication is also available in German. In cases of doubt, the German-language version takes precedence.

This publication does not comprise either a recommendation or a solicitation to either purchase or sell securities of AMAG.