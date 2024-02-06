|
06.02.2024 08:15:04
EQS-News: Bechtle continues successful streak in 2023
|
EQS-News: Bechtle AG
/ Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Development of Sales
Bechtle continues successful streak in 2023
Neckarsulm, 6 February 2024 – Bechtle AG has published its preliminary figures for the 2023 fiscal year, once again exhibiting solid growth with an increase in business volume to €7.8 bn, more than 7%. Revenue climbed some 6.8% to €6.4 bn, while earnings before taxes (EBT) gained 6.7%, reaching approximately €374 m. The EBT margin is therefore expected to continue on last year’s excellent level of 5.8%. On 31 December 2023, Bechtle’s workforce numbered 15,159 employees, an increase of 7.9% or 1,113 people compared to the previous year (14,046).
“Bechtle was able to successfully weather 2023’s intense economic challenges, once again outperforming the market with a growth of 7%. This was another impressive team effort on the part of all our colleagues across Europe and also underpins just how resilient our business model is even in the face of harsh conditions. In particular, our public sector and major account business has shown some very positive development,” says Dr Thomas Olemotz, CEO, Bechtle AG.
Bechtle AG will publish its final, audited results for the 2023 fiscal year on 15 March 2024.
***
About Bechtle:
With more than 100 system houses and IT e-commerce in 14 countries, Bechtle is one of Europe’s leading IT providers and never more than a stone’s throw away. Bechtle also has a worldwide partner network to fulfil the needs of its customers on every continent. Founded in 1983, the Bechtle Group is headquartered in the southern German town of Neckarsulm and currently employs over 15,000 people. Over 70,000 customers from the industrial, trade, financial and public sectors rely on Bechtle to drive their digital transformation with a cross-vendor portfolio that spans the whole world of IT infrastructure and operations. Bechtle is listed on the MDAX and TecDax indexes. According to preliminary figures, revenue in 2023 was €6.4 bn. Read more at bechtle.com
Contact
06.02.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Bechtle AG
|Bechtle Platz 1
|74172 Neckarsulm
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 7132 981-0
|Fax:
|+49 7132 981-8000
|E-mail:
|ir@bechtle.com
|Internet:
|bechtle.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005158703
|WKN:
|515870
|Indices:
|MDAX, TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1830615
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1830615 06.02.2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!