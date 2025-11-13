EQS-News: CANCOM SE grows in Q3.25 compared to previous quarter and confirms 2025 forecast

EQS-News: CANCOM SE / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement

CANCOM SE grows in Q3.25 compared to previous quarter and confirms 2025 forecast



13.11.2025

CANCOM SE grows in Q3.25 compared to previous quarter and confirms 2025 forecast

Slight revenue growth in both business segments to a total of € 423.9 million in Q3 2025 (Q3 2024: € 422.6 million)

EBITDA improves significantly compared to Q2 2025 to € 27.1 million (Q3 2024: € 31.0 million)

Operating cash flow with usual seasonality at € -12.6 million in Q3 2025 (Q3 2024: € -10.1 million)

Executive Board confirms forecast for the current financial year

Munich, Germany, 13 November 2025 – In a continuing challenging macroeconomic environment in the DACH region, the CANCOM Group slightly increased its consolidated revenue in the third quarter of 2025 to € 423.9 million (Q3 2024: € 422.6 million). Gross profit amounted to € 168.8 million (Q3 2024: € 174.0 million). EBITDA reached € 27.1 million (Q3 2024: € 31.0 million), while EBITA came in at € 13.4 million (Q3 2024: € 17.5 million). In the past quarter, both the "Germany" and "International" business segments contributed equally to revenue growth of the Group.

"Following a significant improvement compared to the previous quarter, we are seeing increasing signs of stabilisation and recovery in the further course of the year. As the fourth quarter usually has a strong influence on the year-end result, we are looking forward to the last quarter of the year with confidence and expect to successfully conclude the 2025 financial year in line with our forecast," said Rüdiger Rath, CEO of CANCOM SE.

Operating cash flow shows usual seasonality

Cash flow from operating activities reached € -12.7 million in the third quarter of 2025 (Q3 2024: € -10.1 million). Cash and cash equivalents amounted to € 70.1 million at the end of the reporting period (31 December 2024: € 144.7 million).

International business segment once again underscores profitability

The International business segment also performed well in the third quarter of 2025. Revenue remained stable compared with the same quarter of the previous year at € 143.9 million (Q3 2024: € 143.3 million) and EBITDA at € 13.8 million (Q3 2024: € 13.7 million). The EBITDA margin reached 9.6 percent (Q3 2024: 9.6 percent). In contrast, the "Germany" business segment reported stable revenue of € 280.0 million, on a par with the previous year (Q3 2024: € 279.3 million), with EBITDA of € 13.3 million (Q3 2024: € 17.3 million).

2025 forecast confirmed

In light of ongoing hesitancy among customers in both the private and public sectors to invest in IT products and services, the Executive Board confirms its outlook for the 2025 financial year:

CANCOM Group Forecast for 2025 Revenue 1,650 to € 1,750 million EBITDA 100 to € 110 million EBITA 46 to € 56 million

About CANCOM

As a leading Digital Business Provider, CANCOM leads companies, organizations and the public sector into the digital future. The range of services and solutions includes classic system house IT solutions as well as data-based digital solutions, managed services and cloud services. We accompany the digital evolution of our customers with passion and technology and support them in reducing the complexity of their IT and developing new business models. We offer a holistic portfolio for all IT and business requirements.

The CANCOM Group's offering comprises innovative solutions in the areas of Artificial Intelligence, Security & Network, Datacenter & Cloud, IoT Solutions and Modern Workplace and includes services for the entire IT lifecycle – from the provision of IT infrastructures, planning and integration, to support, managed services and XaaS. Customers benefit from the extensive expertise with which their diverse requirements are translated into concrete industry-specific IT solutions to significantly promote their business success.

The more than 5,600 employees of the internationally active CANCOM Group with around 80 locations in the DACH region, Belgium, Slovakia, Romania and the Czech Republic as well as an efficient partner network ensure market presence and customer proximity. The CANCOM Group is managed by Rüdiger Rath (CEO) and Thomas Stark (CFO). The company is headquartered in Munich. CANCOM generated annual revenue of around 1.7 billion euros in 2024. The Group parent company CANCOM SE is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in the TecDax and SDAX (ISIN DE0005419105).

