CANCOM Aktie
WKN: 541910 / ISIN: DE0005419105
|
13.11.2025 08:00:03
EQS-News: CANCOM SE grows in Q3.25 compared to previous quarter and confirms 2025 forecast
|
EQS-News: CANCOM SE
/ Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement
CANCOM SE grows in Q3.25 compared to previous quarter and confirms 2025 forecast
Munich, Germany, 13 November 2025 – In a continuing challenging macroeconomic environment in the DACH region, the CANCOM Group slightly increased its consolidated revenue in the third quarter of 2025 to € 423.9 million (Q3 2024: € 422.6 million). Gross profit amounted to € 168.8 million (Q3 2024: € 174.0 million). EBITDA reached € 27.1 million (Q3 2024: € 31.0 million), while EBITA came in at € 13.4 million (Q3 2024: € 17.5 million). In the past quarter, both the "Germany" and "International" business segments contributed equally to revenue growth of the Group.
"Following a significant improvement compared to the previous quarter, we are seeing increasing signs of stabilisation and recovery in the further course of the year. As the fourth quarter usually has a strong influence on the year-end result, we are looking forward to the last quarter of the year with confidence and expect to successfully conclude the 2025 financial year in line with our forecast," said Rüdiger Rath, CEO of CANCOM SE.
Operating cash flow shows usual seasonality
Cash flow from operating activities reached € -12.7 million in the third quarter of 2025 (Q3 2024: € -10.1 million). Cash and cash equivalents amounted to € 70.1 million at the end of the reporting period (31 December 2024: € 144.7 million).
International business segment once again underscores profitability
The International business segment also performed well in the third quarter of 2025. Revenue remained stable compared with the same quarter of the previous year at € 143.9 million (Q3 2024: € 143.3 million) and EBITDA at € 13.8 million (Q3 2024: € 13.7 million). The EBITDA margin reached 9.6 percent (Q3 2024: 9.6 percent). In contrast, the "Germany" business segment reported stable revenue of € 280.0 million, on a par with the previous year (Q3 2024: € 279.3 million), with EBITDA of € 13.3 million (Q3 2024: € 17.3 million).
2025 forecast confirmed
In light of ongoing hesitancy among customers in both the private and public sectors to invest in IT products and services, the Executive Board confirms its outlook for the 2025 financial year:
________________________________
About CANCOM
The CANCOM Group's offering comprises innovative solutions in the areas of Artificial Intelligence, Security & Network, Datacenter & Cloud, IoT Solutions and Modern Workplace and includes services for the entire IT lifecycle – from the provision of IT infrastructures, planning and integration, to support, managed services and XaaS. Customers benefit from the extensive expertise with which their diverse requirements are translated into concrete industry-specific IT solutions to significantly promote their business success.
The more than 5,600 employees of the internationally active CANCOM Group with around 80 locations in the DACH region, Belgium, Slovakia, Romania and the Czech Republic as well as an efficient partner network ensure market presence and customer proximity. The CANCOM Group is managed by Rüdiger Rath (CEO) and Thomas Stark (CFO). The company is headquartered in Munich. CANCOM generated annual revenue of around 1.7 billion euros in 2024. The Group parent company CANCOM SE is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in the TecDax and SDAX (ISIN DE0005419105).
