CPI Europe Aktie
WKN DE: A2JN9W / ISIN: AT0000A21KS2
|
21.11.2025 13:06:03
EQS-News: CPI Europe acquires Czech residential property portfolio
|
EQS-News: CPI Europe AG
/ Key word(s): Acquisition/Real Estate
CPI Europe AG
Wienerbergstrasse 9
1100 Vienna, Austria
FN 114425y HG Wien
UID: ATU 37681807
DVR 0607274
Press Release – Corporate News
Vienna, 21 November 2025
CPI Europe AG (“CPI Europe”) has completed the acquisition of a residential property portfolio in the Czech Republic, which was announced in August 2025. Known as CPI BYTY, the portfolio consists of almost 12,000 apartments, mainly located in the regions of Ústí nad Labem and Liberec, as well as in Trinec and Prague. Together with the property portfolio, the existing operational and management platform is also being acquired. Gross rental income amounted to the equivalent of €38 million in 2024. The portfolio offers positive rent reversion opportunities, with a like-for-like rental growth of approximately 9% in H1 2025.
The acquisition aligns with CPI Europe’s strategy, which emphasizes long-term growth, diversification, and exposure to all asset classes and regions within the scope of CPI Property Group.
Independent appraisers valued the CPI BYTY portfolio at €892 million as of 30 June 2025. Including the repayment of liabilities, adjustments for long-term capital gains tax and other factors, the total consideration paid by CPI Europe will be approximately €605 million. About half of the consideration will be paid immediately by CPI Europe in cash, with the remainder financed through a multi-year vendor loan from the seller, a subsidiary of CPI Property Group, which is the parent and related party of CPI Europe.
For further information please contact:
Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
Simone Korbelius
M +43 (0)699 1685 7291
investor.relations@cpi-europe.com
For more on CPI Europe, visit our website: www.cpi-europe.com
Follow us on LinkedIn
21.11.2025 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CPI Europe AG
|Wienerbergstraße 9
|1100 Vienna
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43 (0) 1 88090 - 2291
|Fax:
|+43 1 88090 - 8291
|E-mail:
|Investor.Relations@cpi-europe.com
|Internet:
|http://cpi-europe.com/
|ISIN:
|AT0000A21KS2
|WKN:
|A2JN9W
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Warschau, Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
|EQS News ID:
|2234238
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2234238 21.11.2025 CET/CEST
