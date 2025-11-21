EQS-News: CPI Europe acquires Czech residential property portfolio

EQS-News: CPI Europe AG / Key word(s): Acquisition/Real Estate

CPI Europe acquires Czech residential property portfolio



21.11.2025

Vienna, 21 November 2025



CPI Europe acquires Czech residential property portfolio

CPI Europe AG (“CPI Europe”) has completed the acquisition of a residential property portfolio in the Czech Republic, which was announced in August 2025. Known as CPI BYTY, the portfolio consists of almost 12,000 apartments, mainly located in the regions of Ústí nad Labem and Liberec, as well as in Trinec and Prague. Together with the property portfolio, the existing operational and management platform is also being acquired. Gross rental income amounted to the equivalent of €38 million in 2024. The portfolio offers positive rent reversion opportunities, with a like-for-like rental growth of approximately 9% in H1 2025.

The acquisition aligns with CPI Europe’s strategy, which emphasizes long-term growth, diversification, and exposure to all asset classes and regions within the scope of CPI Property Group.

Independent appraisers valued the CPI BYTY portfolio at €892 million as of 30 June 2025. Including the repayment of liabilities, adjustments for long-term capital gains tax and other factors, the total consideration paid by CPI Europe will be approximately €605 million. About half of the consideration will be paid immediately by CPI Europe in cash, with the remainder financed through a multi-year vendor loan from the seller, a subsidiary of CPI Property Group, which is the parent and related party of CPI Europe.

