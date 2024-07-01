EQS-News: Dr Martin Paal starts as the new Chief Financial Officer of grenke AG

EQS-News: GRENKE AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Dr Martin Paal starts as the new Chief Financial Officer of grenke AG



01.07.2024 / 11:57 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Dr Martin Paal starts as the new Chief Financial Officer of grenke AG Today Dr Martin Paal assumed his role as the new CFO of grenke AG. The former General Representative Finance was appointed in March of this year. He succeeds Dr Sebastian Hirsch, who has been co-directing the finance department since his appointment as CEO of grenke AG. Dr Martin Paal, born in 1979, is a proven finance and banking expert. After holding several positions at renowned international consulting firms and DZ Bank, Dr Paal joined grenke AG as Vice President Controlling in June 2022. In March 2023, he was appointed as General Representative. As CFO, he is now responsible for the Accounting & Tax, Controlling and M&A, and Treasury and Reporting departments. Further information is available from Investor contact Team Investor Relations

Neuer Markt 2

76532 Baden-Baden

+49 7221 5007-8611

investor@grenke.de

Press contact Stefan Wichmann

Neuer Markt 2

76532 Baden-Baden

+49 171 2020300

presse@grenke.de

Access to press portal at www.grenke.com

About grenke

The grenke Group (grenke) is a global financing partner for small and medium-sized companies. As a one-stop shop for customers, grenke’s products range from flexible small-ticket leasing and demand-driven bank products to convenient factoring. Fast and easy processing and personal contact with customers and partners are at the centre of grenke’s activities. Founded in 1978 in Baden-Baden, the Group operates in more than 30 countries and employs approximately 2,100 staff (measured in terms of full-time equivalents) worldwide. grenke shares are listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN DE000A161N30). The grenke Group (grenke) is a global financing partner for small and medium-sized companies. As a one-stop shop for customers, grenke’s products range from flexible small-ticket leasing and demand-driven bank products to convenient factoring. Fast and easy processing and personal contact with customers and partners are at the centre of grenke’s activities. Founded in 1978 in Baden-Baden, the Group operates in more than 30 countries and employs approximately 2,100 staff (measured in terms of full-time equivalents) worldwide. grenke shares are listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN DE000A161N30).

01.07.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

