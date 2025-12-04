Formycon Aktie
WKN DE: A1EWVY / ISIN: DE000A1EWVY8
|
04.12.2025 06:30:03
EQS-News: Formycon and MS Pharma sign exclusive commercialization partnership for Keytruda® biosimilar candidate FYB206 for the MENA Region
|
EQS-News: Formycon AG
/ Key word(s): Agreement
Presse Release // December 04, 2025
Formycon and MS Pharma sign exclusive commercialization partnership for Keytruda® biosimilar candidate FYB206 for the MENA Region
Planegg-Martinsried, Germany / Amman, Jordan – Formycon AG (FSE: FYB, Prime Standard) and MS Pharma jointly announce that they have entered into an exclusive licensing and supply agreement for the commercialization of FYB206, Formycon’s biosimilar candidate to the blockbuster drug Keytruda®1 (pembrolizumab), in the Middle East and North Africa (“MENA region”). The agreement includes an option for future technology transfer.
“This licensing deal for the MENA region represents the start of the commercial partnering activities for our Keytruda® biosimilar candidate. Further agreements for additional regions and countries shall follow in due time. With MS Pharma, we are leveraging the well-established excellent collaboration that has already been successfully implemented for our biosimilars FYB201, FYB202, and FYB203. MS Pharma is a strong player that can sustainably improve access to this important cancer drug across the MENA region. FYB206 is currently approaching the end of its clinical development phase, and we expect results for the primary endpoint in the first quarter of 2026”, said Nicola Mikulcik, CBO of Formycon AG.
“Extending our partnership with Formycon for FYB206 (pembrolizumab), is a strategically important milestone for MS Pharma. This collaboration not only strengthens our position as a leader in biosimilars across the MENA region but also demonstrates our commitment to expanding access to innovative cancer therapies. Leveraging Formycon’s scientific expertise and our advanced manufacturing facility in Saudi Arabia, we are well-positioned to deliver high-quality biosimilars that meet the needs of patients and healthcare systems in the MENA region”, commented Kalle Känd, CEO of MS Pharma.
Upon signature of the agreement, Formycon will receive an upfront remuneration and will be eligible for further payments contingent on the achievement of certain development and regulatory milestones, which are expected to total up to the high single-digit million Euro range. Formycon will further receive a significant share of the gross profits generated in the region.
Pembrolizumab is a humanized monoclonal antibody that belongs to the group of immune checkpoint inhibitors and is used to treat a variety of tumors. With its broad range of indications in oncology and global sales of US$ 29.5 billion in 20242, Keytruda® is currently one of the world’s best-selling drugs. In the MENA region, estimated sales reached approximately US$ 240 million, positioning it as the highest-selling biologic in the region and underscoring the substantial oncology demand and market potential across MENA3.
------------
1 Keytruda® is a registered trademark of Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, a subsidiary of Merck & Co, Inc, Rahway, NJ/USA.
About Formycon:
Formycon AG is headquartered in Munich, listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange: FYB / ISIN: DE000A1EWVY8 / WKN: A1EWVY and is part of the SDAX selection index. Further information can be found at: https://www.formycon.com/
About MS Pharma:
About Biosimilars:
Contact:
Tel.: +49 (0) 89 - 86 46 67 149
Contact:
Tel: +962 (0) 77- 680 1114
Disclaimer:
04.12.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Formycon AG
|Fraunhoferstraße 15
|82152 Planegg-Martinsried
|Germany
|Phone:
|089 864667 100
|Fax:
|089 864667 110
|Internet:
|www.formycon.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A1EWVY8, NO0013586024
|WKN:
|A1EWVY, A4DFJH
|Indices:
|SDAX,
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Oslo
|EQS News ID:
|2240060
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2240060 04.12.2025 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Formycon AGmehr Nachrichten
|
17:59
|Donnerstagshandel in Frankfurt: SDAX schlussendlich mit positivem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
|
15:59
|SDAX aktuell: SDAX mit grünem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
|
12:26
|Börse Frankfurt: SDAX steigt mittags (finanzen.at)
|
09:30
|Optimismus in Frankfurt: SDAX zum Start des Donnerstagshandels mit Zuschlägen (finanzen.at)
|
06:30
|EQS-News: Formycon and MS Pharma sign exclusive commercialization partnership for Keytruda® biosimilar candidate FYB206 for the MENA Region (EQS Group)
|
06:30
|EQS-News: Formycon und MS Pharma schließen exklusive Kommerzialisierungspartnerschaft für den Keytruda®-Biosimilar-Kandidaten FYB206 in der MENA-Region (EQS Group)
|
01.12.25
|Anleger in Frankfurt halten sich zurück: SDAX notiert zum Handelsende im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
28.11.25
|Starker Wochentag in Frankfurt: SDAX letztendlich mit Zuschlägen (finanzen.at)