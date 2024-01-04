|
04.01.2024 17:06:24
EQS-News: Formycon to present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
|
EQS-News: Formycon AG
/ Key word(s): Conference
Press Release // January 04, 2024
Formycon to present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Munich, Germany – Formycon AG (FSE: FYB), a leading, independent developer of high-quality biosimilars, today announced that Formycon CEO Dr. Stefan Glombitza will present at the upcoming 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 09, 2024, at 8:15 a.m. PT (5:15 p.m. CET).
Investors, analysts, members of the media and the general public are invited to listen to the live audio webcast of the presentation and Q&A session via this weblink. Subsequently, the webcast will also be available as a replay for 30 days on the Formycon homepage in the Investor Webcast Section.
Members of the Formycon Management Team will be hosting one-on-one investor meetings in San Francisco during the JP Morgan week and participate in Meru Advisor’s corporate access event. We welcome the opportunity to connect in person. To request a meeting, please contact the Meru Advisors via this link.
About Formycon:
About Biosimilars:
Contact:
Disclaimer:
04.01.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Formycon AG
|Fraunhoferstraße 15
|82152 Planegg-Martinsried
|Germany
|Phone:
|089 864667 100
|Fax:
|089 864667 110
|Internet:
|www.formycon.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A1EWVY8
|WKN:
|A1EWVY
|Indices:
|Scale 30
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1808623
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1808623 04.01.2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Formycon AGmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Formycon AGmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Formycon AG
|52,60
|-2,77%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach wichtigen Konjunkturdaten: ATX geht höher ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich etwas tiefer -- US-Märkte schließen minimal stärker -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich mehrheitlich schwächer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte am Freitag in die Gewinnzone vordringen. Der deutsche Leitindex fiel zum Handelsschluss wieder zurück. Der Wall Street-Handel präsentierte sich etwas höher. An den asiatischen Märkten ging es mehrheitlich abwärts.