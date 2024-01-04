EQS-News: Formycon to present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

EQS-News: Formycon AG / Key word(s): Conference

Munich, Germany – Formycon AG (FSE: FYB), a leading, independent developer of high-quality biosimilars, today announced that Formycon CEO Dr. Stefan Glombitza will present at the upcoming 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 09, 2024, at 8:15 a.m. PT (5:15 p.m. CET).

Investors, analysts, members of the media and the general public are invited to listen to the live audio webcast of the presentation and Q&A session via this weblink. Subsequently, the webcast will also be available as a replay for 30 days on the Formycon homepage in the Investor Webcast Section.

Members of the Formycon Management Team will be hosting one-on-one investor meetings in San Francisco during the JP Morgan week and participate in Meru Advisor’s corporate access event. We welcome the opportunity to connect in person. To request a meeting, please contact the Meru Advisors via this link.

About Formycon:

Formycon (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: FYB / ISIN: DE000A1EWVY8 / WKN: A1EWVY) is a leading, independent developer of high-quality biopharmaceutical medicines, especially biosimilars. The company focuses on treatments in ophthalmology, immunology and on other key chronic diseases, covering the entire value chain from technical development to clinical phase III as well as the preparation of dossiers for marketing approval. With its biosimilars, Formycon is making a major contribution towards providing as many patients as possible with access to vital and affordable medicines. With FYB201 Formycon already has one biosimilar on the market. Five more are currently in development.

About Biosimilars:

Since their introduction in the 1980s, biopharmaceuticals have revolutionized the treatment of serious diseases such as cancer, diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis and eye diseases. In the coming years, many of these biotech drugs will lose their patent protection – and by 2025, medications with revenues of approximately USD 100 billion will be off patent. Biosimilars are follow-on versions of biopharmaceuticals, for which exclusivity has expired. They are approved via stringent regulatory pathways in highly regulated markets (such as EU, US, Japan, Canada, Australia) based on proven similarity of the biosimilar with the originator biopharmaceutical reference product. Currently, global sales of biosimilars are estimated at more than USD 15 billion. By 2030, analysts estimate that this figure could rise to over USD 74 billion.

