EQS-News: Hapag-Lloyd orders eight new dual-fuel methanol container ships

Hapag-Lloyd orders eight new dual-fuel methanol container ships

Deliveries expected in 2028 and 2029

Investment volume of more than USD 500 million

Additional agreement on 14 long-term charter contracts

Hapag-Lloyd has signed a contract with the Chinese shipyard CIMC Raffles for the construction of eight new container ships. The ordered units will each have a capacity of 4,500 TEU and are scheduled for delivery in 2028 and 2029. The investment volume amounts to more than USD 500 million.

The new ships will be equipped with state-of-the-art dual-fuel methanol engines. They will be up to 30 percent more efficient than older generations of ships in the same size class and will be able to save up to 350,000 metric tons of CO 2 e per year when using methanol propulsion. The ships, which are part of Hapag-Lloyd’s first newbuild project involving this sustainable propulsion technology, will complement the growing portfolio of dual-fuel container ships in the company’s fleet: At present, a total of 37 dual-fuel liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) units that can also operate using biomethane are in operation or planned.

In addition, in April 2024, Hapag-Lloyd had already agreed with Seaspan Corporation to have five 10,100 TEU container ships converted to dual-fuel methanol propulsion in 2026 and 2027. Moreover, in November 2024, Hapag-Lloyd had concluded an agreement with the Chinese energy producer Goldwind for the supply of 250,000 metric tons of green methanol per year. The green methanol, which will consist of a mixture of biomethanol and e-methanol, will reduce greenhouse gas emissions by at least 70 percent and thereby comply with all current sustainability certifications.

Furthermore, it was decided that another 14 newbuildings in the size classes 1,800 TEU (4 units), 3,500 TEU (6 units) and 4,500 TEU (4 units) will be chartered on a long-term basis. The ships will be delivered between 2027 and 2029. As previously announced on November 13, 2025, Hapag-Lloyd is thus investing in a total of 22 new vessels in the segment with a capacity of less than 5,000 TEU.

“Continuously modernizing our fleet is firmly anchored in our Strategy 2030. The new ships will help replace older tonnage, further decarbonize the Hapag-Lloyd fleet, and reduce our dependence on the charter market. What’s more, operating these state-of-the-art ships will be much more cost-efficient,” said Rolf Habben Jansen, CEO of Hapag-Lloyd AG.

Hapag-Lloyd remains committed to its goal of being a driver of sustainability in container shipping and to the gradual decarbonization of its fleet. By 2030, the company plans to reduce the absolute greenhouse gas emissions of its fleet operations by around one third compared to 2022. Net-zero fleet operations are to be achieved by 2045.



About Hapag-Lloyd

With a fleet of 305 modern container ships and a total transport capacity of 2.5 million TEU, Hapag-Lloyd is one of the world’s leading liner shipping companies. In the Liner Shipping segment, the Company has around 14,000 employees and 400 offices in 140 countries. Hapag-Lloyd has a container capacity of 3.8 million TEU – including one of the largest and most modern fleets of reefer containers. A total of 130 liner services worldwide ensure fast and reliable connections between more than 600 ports on all the continents. In the Terminal & Infrastructure segment, Hapag-Lloyd has equity stakes in 21 terminals in Europe, Latin America, the United States, India and North Africa. Around 3,000 employees are assigned to the Terminal & Infrastructure segment and provide complementary logistics services at selected locations in addition to the terminal activities.



