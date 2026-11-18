EQS-News: Medios AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback

Medios Approves New Share Buyback Program



18.11.2026 / 18:38 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Medios Approves New Share Buyback Program Buyback of up to 1.5 million shares or a total value of up to 19 million euros

Immediate launch of the program, which will run for up to twelve months

Confidence in the Company’s medium- and long-term development Berlin, November 18, 2026 – The Executive Board of Medios AG (“Medios,” ISIN: DE000A1MMCC8), a European pharmaceutical services provider, has approved a new share buyback program. The company plans to repurchase up to 1.5 million of its own shares on the stock exchange. This corresponds to a volume of up to 19 million euros, excluding incidental acquisition costs. The new share buyback program is scheduled to begin on November 19, 2026, and end no later than November 19, 2027.



Thomas Meier, CEO of Medios AG: “With this share buyback, we are consistently implementing the capital allocation strategy we presented at our Capital Markets Day in late September 2026. This measure also underscores our confidence in the strength of our business model, our financial performance, and the sustainable growth potential of our strategy.”



Share buyback program is part of the “Medios Next Level” strategy

As part of the “Medios Next Level” strategy unveiled in September, the company is targeting consolidated revenue of approximately 3.1 billion euros and an adjusted EBITDA margin1 of approximately 5.5% for fiscal year 2031.



Medios had also announced that it would use share buybacks as its preferred instrument for returning capital to its shareholders. The buyback that has now been approved underscores – in addition to the Group’s profitable growth – Medios’ commitment to creating sustainable value for its shareholders.



The new share buyback program also fits into this context. The repurchased shares can be used flexibly within the scope of the authorization granted by the Annual Shareholders’ Meeting, for example, as “acquisition currency” in corporate acquisitions, for employee stock ownership plans, or for stock-based compensation plans.



Following the successful first share buyback program in fiscal year 2025, Medios will shortly retire the treasury shares acquired under that program – which currently total 986,362 shares (3.9% of the share capital) – and reduce the share capital accordingly. This will permanently reduce the number of outstanding shares with the aim of strengthening the long-term value per share for the remaining shareholders.

1 To improve transparency regarding its financial results, Medios will switch from “EBITDA pre” to a newly defined “EBITDA adjusted” starting in fiscal year 2027. Going forward, adjustments will be limited to two clearly defined categories: M&A expenses and restructuring costs.



About Medios AG

Medios is a European pharmaceutical services group with two operating segments –Specialty Pharma Supply and Compounding – and operates in Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, and Spain. Working closely with pharmacies, specialist medical practices, and pharmaceutical companies, Medios combines pharmaceutical expertise, manufacturing capabilities, and smart services to enable reliable and efficient access to innovative and individualized therapies. The focus is on patients with complex and chronic conditions, including cancer, autoimmune diseases, and neurological and metabolic disorders.



Medios AG is Germany's first listed specialty pharmaceutical Company. The shares (ISIN: DE000A1MMCC8) are listed on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) and are included in the SDAX selection index.

www.medios.group

Kontakt

Katrin Neuffer

Director Investor Relations & Communications

Medios AG

Heidestraße 9 | 10557 Berlin

T +49 30 232 566 800

ir@medios.group

www.medios.group



Berlin, November 18, 2026 – The Executive Board of Medios AG (“Medios,” ISIN: DE000A1MMCC8), a European pharmaceutical services provider, has approved a new share buyback program. The company plans to repurchase up to 1.5 million of its own shares on the stock exchange. This corresponds to a volume of up to 19 million euros, excluding incidental acquisition costs. The new share buyback program is scheduled to begin on November 19, 2026, and end no later than November 19, 2027.: “With this share buyback, we are consistently implementing the capital allocation strategy we presented at our Capital Markets Day in late September 2026. This measure also underscores our confidence in the strength of our business model, our financial performance, and the sustainable growth potential of our strategy.”As part of the “Medios Next Level” strategy unveiled in September, the company is targeting consolidated revenue of approximately 3.1 billion euros and an adjusted EBITDA margin1 of approximately 5.5% for fiscal year 2031.Medios had also announced that it would use share buybacks as its preferred instrument for returning capital to its shareholders. The buyback that has now been approved underscores – in addition to the Group’s profitable growth – Medios’ commitment to creating sustainable value for its shareholders.The new share buyback program also fits into this context. The repurchased shares can be used flexibly within the scope of the authorization granted by the Annual Shareholders’ Meeting, for example, as “acquisition currency” in corporate acquisitions, for employee stock ownership plans, or for stock-based compensation plans.Following the successful first share buyback program in fiscal year 2025, Medios will shortly retire the treasury shares acquired under that program – which currently total 986,362 shares (3.9% of the share capital) – and reduce the share capital accordingly. This will permanently reduce the number of outstanding shares with the aim of strengthening the long-term value per share for the remaining shareholders.Medios is a European pharmaceutical services group with two operating segments –Specialty Pharma Supply and Compounding – and operates in Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, and Spain. Working closely with pharmacies, specialist medical practices, and pharmaceutical companies, Medios combines pharmaceutical expertise, manufacturing capabilities, and smart services to enable reliable and efficient access to innovative and individualized therapies. The focus is on patients with complex and chronic conditions, including cancer, autoimmune diseases, and neurological and metabolic disorders.Medios AG is Germany's first listed specialty pharmaceutical Company. The shares (ISIN: DE000A1MMCC8) are listed on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard) and are included in the SDAX selection index.Katrin NeufferDirector Investor Relations & CommunicationsMedios AGHeidestraße 9 | 10557 BerlinT +49 30 232 566 800ir@medios.groupwww.medios.group

18.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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