Formycon Aktie
WKN DE: A1EWVY / ISIN: DE000A1EWVY8
|
24.11.2025 06:30:03
EQS-News: NTC becomes commercialization partner for Formycon’s Eylea® biosimilar FYB203/Baiama® in Italy
|
EQS-News: Formycon AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Press Release // November 24, 2025
NTC becomes commercialization partner for Formycon’s Eylea® biosimilar FYB203/Baiama® in Italy
Planegg-Martinsried, Germany – Formycon AG (FSE: FYB, “Formycon”) and NTC s.r.l. (“NTC”) jointly announce that Klinge Biopharma GmbH (“Klinge”), the exclusive owner of the global commercialization rights of Formycon's Eylea®1 biosimilar FYB203 (aflibercept), concluded an exclusive agreement with NTC for the commercialization of FYB203/Baiama®2 in Italy.
As part of the agreement, Klinge is eligible to receive royalties on net sales. Formycon will participate in the mid-single-digit to low-double-digit percentage range in all payment streams to Klinge. Furthermore, Formycon will act as authorized designee to organize the supply chain for FYB203 and will receive additional service payments and a volume-based profit component for organizing the commercial market supply on behalf of Klinge.
Nicola Mikulcik, CBO of Formycon AG commented: „Age-related diseases such as wet macular degeneration (“nAMD”) are on the rise in Europe due to the continuously increasing number of people over the age of 65. Our Eylea® biosimilar FYB203 provides ophthalmologists with a safe, effective and cost-efficient treatment option for such serious conditions. For Italy, we are very pleased to present NTC as our partner for the exclusive distribution of FYB203/Baiama®. NTC is a local specialist in ophthalmology with a deep understanding of the specific market landscape and a strong customer network.“
NTC is a leading R&D driven pharmaceutical company based in Italy with a strong focus on disease areas like ophthalmology, gastroenterology, pediatrics, and gynecology. The company’s growing portfolio consists of brand RX products, generic and biosimilar drugs, nutraceuticals and medical devices.
In June 2024, the aflibercept biosimilar FYB203 was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”). Approval by the European Commission under the brand names AHZANTIVE®3 and Baiama® followed in January 2025.One month later FYB203 also received marketing authorization by the British MHRA.4
Eylea® (aflibercept) is used to treat nAMD and other severe retinal diseases. The active ingredient inhibits vascular endothelial growth factor (“VEGF”), which is responsible for the excessive formation of blood vessels in the retina.
-----------------------
1) Eylea® is a registered trademark of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Formycon AG is headquartered in Munich, listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange: FYB / ISIN: DE000A1EWVY8 / WKN: A1EWVY and is part of the SDAX selection index. Further information can be found at: https://www.formycon.com/
About NTC:
NTC offers more than 250 partners innovative pharmaceutical products of the highest quality standards. Further information at www.ntcpharma.com
About Biosimilars:
Contact:
24.11.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Formycon AG
|Fraunhoferstraße 15
|82152 Planegg-Martinsried
|Germany
|Phone:
|089 864667 100
|Fax:
|089 864667 110
|Internet:
|www.formycon.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A1EWVY8, NO0013586024
|WKN:
|A1EWVY, A4DFJH
|Indices:
|SDAX,
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Oslo
|EQS News ID:
|2234366
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2234366 24.11.2025 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!