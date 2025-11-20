Formycon Aktie
WKN DE: A1EWVY / ISIN: DE000A1EWVY8
|
20.11.2025 06:30:03
EQS-News: Ranibizumab Biosimilar Epruvy® launched in Germany
|
EQS-News: Formycon AG
/ Key word(s): Product Launch
Press Release // November 20, 2025
Ranibizumab Biosimilar Epruvy® launched in Germany
Planegg-Martinsried, Germany – Formycon AG (FSE: FYB, “Formycon”) and Bioeq AG (“Bioeq”) jointly announce an agreement with Sandoz AG (“Sandoz”) for the commercialization of Epruvy® in Germany. The Lucentis®2 biosimilar Epruvy® (“ranibizumab”) is used to treat severe visual impairments such as neovascular (“wet”) age-related macular degeneration (“nAMD”) and other retinopathies. It is marketed by Sandoz in Germany under a license from Bioeq AG, a joint venture between Formycon AG and Polpharma Biologics Group BV.
Approved by the European Medicines Agency EMA in September 2024, Epruvy® is available in a vial presentation and, in addition, as a pre-filled syringe, providing patients and healthcare professionals in Germany with a convenient and efficient treatment option.
The innovative PFS technology has been specifically designed for intravitreal injections using a silicone-free device. The system addresses key safety aspects of this delicate ocular treatment, such as the elimination of silicone-oil related contamination, high dosing accuracy, combined with low injection pressure, which can minimize the risk of application errors.
The ready-to-use syringe reduces preparation time and supports efficient administration to patients with nAMD and other serious retinal diseases.
Nicola Mikulcik, CBO of Formycon, comments: "This first-of-its kind ophthalmic biosimilar presentation in Germany marks an important step in unlocking the full commercial potential of our Lucentis® biosimilars. With Sandoz as commercialization partner, we are ideally positioned to further expand market penetration and ensure that even more healthcare professionals and patients in Germany benefit from improved access to high-quality ophthalmic care. This new presentation streamlines clinical workflows and enhances safe usability, making it a compelling choice for ophthalmologists in daily practice. We are confident that this new product will accelerate adoption and strengthen our joint footprint in Europe’s most important healthcare markets.”
------------1 Epruvy® is a registered trademark of Sandoz AG.
2 Lucentis® is a registered trademark of Genentech Inc.
About Formycon:
Formycon AG is headquartered in Munich, listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange: FYB / ISIN: DE000A1EWVY8 / WKN: A1EWVY and is part of the SDAX selection index. Further information can be found at: https://www.formycon.com/
About Sandoz:
In Germany, Sandoz markets its broad portfolio through the established brands HEXAL® and 1 A Pharma®. HEXAL® stands for modern drug supply for patients in Germany, from well-known OTC products such as ACC® akut, Lorano® akut, and Gingium® to innovative, biotechnologically manufactured drugs. In this way, we make an important contribution to the sustainable care of patients.
For over 25 years, 1 A Pharma® has been offering high-quality and affordable medicines under the principal “Simply understand.” The brand stands for consistent customer orientation, clear communication, and a focus on what really matters to physicians, pharmacists, and patients.
This and other media information can be found at www.sandoz.de
About Biosimilars:
Contact:
20.11.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Formycon AG
|Fraunhoferstraße 15
|82152 Planegg-Martinsried
|Germany
|Phone:
|089 864667 100
|Fax:
|089 864667 110
|Internet:
|www.formycon.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A1EWVY8, NO0013586024
|WKN:
|A1EWVY, A4DFJH
|Indices:
|SDAX,
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Oslo
|EQS News ID:
|2232852
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2232852 20.11.2025 CET/CEST
