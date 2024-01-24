EQS-News: PNE Group brings two wind farms on line in Schleswig-Holstein at the beginning of the year expanding its own portfolio

EQS-News: PNE AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

PNE Group brings two wind farms on line in Schleswig-Holstein at the beginning of the year expanding its own portfolio



PNE Group brings two wind farms on line in Schleswig-Holstein at the beginning of the year expanding its own portfolio

Four wind turbines with a total rated output of 21.6 MW connected to the grid

Total nominal output of wind farms operated by the PNE Group has now increased to around 370 MW

Strategic interim target of 500 MW in operation or under construction clearly exceeded

Cuxhaven, 24 January 2024 - PNE Group commissions two wind farms in Schleswig-Holstein at the turn of the year and adds them to its own portfolio. The wind farms were built in the municipality of Hamwarde in the district of the Duchy of Lauenburg and near Stuvenborn in the district of Segeberg. The takeover of the two wind farms into its own portfolio increases the total nominal output of the PNE Group's wind farms to 370 MW.

Two Nordex N149 wind turbines that each have a rated output of 5.70 MW were connected to the grid in Hamwarde. The wind farm Stuvenborn also includes two turbines: a Vestas V150 with a rated output of 6 MW and a Vestas V136 with 4.2 MW. With a total nominal output of 21.6 MW, the wind farms achieve an annual electricity production sufficient to cover the electricity requirements of 15,000 3-person households.

"As a provider of clean energy solutions, we aim to have wind energy and photovoltaic systems with an output of 1,500 MW/MWp in operation or under construction by the end of 2027. With the commissioning of the two wind farms, we are well on our way to achieving this goal", says Markus Lesser, CEO of PNE AG. The PNE Group currently has a further eleven wind farms under construction with an output of approx. 281 MW, which will be transferred to its own generation portfolio after commissioning. Together with these 370 MW, around 651 MW are now in operation or under construction. The PNE Group has thus significantly exceeded its strategic interim target of wind farms with a total capacity of 500 MW in operation or under construction by the end of 2023.

About the PNE Group

The internationally operating, listed PNE Group is included in the SDAX as well as the TecDAX. For more than 25 years, it has been one of the most experienced project developers in the field of onshore and offshore wind farms. The focus is on the development of wind power and photovoltaic projects worldwide as well as on electricity generation with its own wind farms. Its portfolio covers all project planning phases, from site investigation and the implementation of the approval procedures, through financing and construction, to operation and repowering. As a clean energy solutions provider, the PNE Group also offers services for the entire life cycle of wind farms and photovoltaic plants. The PNE Group is a sought-after partner to industry for solutions for the refinement of electricity via power-to-X technologies.

