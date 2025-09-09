SFC Energy Aktie

09.09.2025 07:30:03

EQS-News: SFC Energy presents the next generation of tactical fuel cell systems with higher power ranges for defence applications at DSEI in London

EQS-News: SFC Energy AG / Key word(s): Product Launch
SFC Energy presents the next generation of tactical fuel cell systems with higher power ranges for defence applications at DSEI in London

09.09.2025 / 07:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SFC Energy presents the next generation of tactical fuel cell systems with higher power ranges for defence applications at DSEI in London

  • Introduction of the concept study EMILY 12000 as a more powerful addition to the proven EMILY 3000
  • Quadrupling of power output with clustering option for up to 5 kW
  • Further development meets increased performance requirements of defence and public security forces

Brunnthal/Munich, Germany, 9 September 2025 – SFC Energy AG (“SFC”, F3C:DE, ISIN: DE0007568578), a leading provider of fuel cells for stationary, portable and mobile hybrid power solutions, is presenting its concept study for the next generation of its EMILY series of tactical fuel cell systems at the Defence and Security Equipment International (DSEI) exhibition in London.

SFC is expanding its proven portfolio of direct methanol fuel cell (DMFC) technology-based solutions with the new EMILY 12000. This technology has been in use worldwide for over 20 years. The system achieves a nominal output of up to 500 watts or 12,000 watt-hours per day, making it four times as powerful as the field-proven EMILY 3000, which will continue to be required for the medium power range. Several systems can also be interconnected in cluster operation to provide outputs of up to 5 kW. The EMILY 12000 can be deployed on vehicles and mobile platforms as well as in stand-alone or stationary applications.

The EMILY 12000 is specifically designed to meet the requirements of modern armed forces, who need a reliable and flexible power supply in mobile and dislocated deployment scenarios. It ensures command and communication capabilities even during time-limited missions outside fixed infrastructure, thereby safeguarding operational readiness in diverse scenarios.

The EMILY 12000 provides a continuous supply of power to communication systems, drones, sensors and IT infrastructure – efficiently, independently and with a decisive advantage over conventional generators: virtually silent, emission-free and signature-free operation.

The manufacturing of the EMILY 12000 is planned at the existing sites in Germany and India, and in the future at the new production facility in the USA. The expected market launch is planned for 2026.

Florian Taschke, CTO of SFC Energy AG: “SFC has more than 20 years of experience in the development and production of fuel cell systems. Our EMILY series of power supply solutions has been developed to withstand extreme conditions, setting new standards for defence and security organisations. The new EMILY 12000 is based on our commercially successful civilian EFOY Pro 12000 and a study conducted jointly with a defence organisation, which we are further developing for military use and adapting to the high standards of the armed forces.”

Christian Böhm, Senior Vice President of SFC Energy AG: “Emergency services around the world rely on our power supply solutions in extreme environmental conditions. We also meet the high standards of the NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA). We are now introducing the next generation of our EMILY fuel cells with higher power output, up to 5 kW in cluster use. With this, we aim to continue our success story with higher power levels, especially for remote applications.”

Further information on SFC Energy's Clean Energy and Clean Power Management solutions can be found at sfc.com.

About SFC Energy AG
SFC Energy AG (www.sfc.com) is a leading provider of fuel cells for stationary, portable and mobile hybrid power solutions. With the Clean Energy and Clean Power Management business segments, SFC Energy is a sustainably profitable fuel cell producer. The Company distributes its award-winning products worldwide and has sold more than 75,000 fuel cells to date. The Company is headquartered in Brunnthal/Munich and has operating subsidiaries in Canada, India, the Netherlands, Romania, Denmark, the United Kingdom, and the United States of America. SFC Energy AG is listed on the Deutsche Boerse Prime Standard and has been part of the selection index SDAX since 2022 (GSIN: 756857, ISIN: DE0007568578).

SFC Investor Relations and Press:
CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH
Susan Hoffmeister
Phone +49 89 125 09 03-33
Email: susan.hoffmeister@sfc.com
Web: sfc.com


09.09.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: SFC Energy AG
Eugen-Sänger-Ring 7
85649 Brunnthal-Nord
Germany
Phone: +49 (89) 673 592 - 100
Fax: +49 (89) 673 592 - 169
E-mail: ir@sfc.com
Internet: www.sfc.com
ISIN: DE0007568578
WKN: 756857
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2194488

 
End of News EQS News Service

2194488  09.09.2025 CET/CEST

