|
17.05.2024 17:33:14
EQS-News: STRATEC ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ADOPTS RESOLUTION ON DIVIDEND AND APPROVES ALL AGENDA ITEMS
|
EQS-News: STRATEC SE
/ Key word(s): AGM/EGM
STRATEC ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ADOPTS RESOLUTION ON DIVIDEND AND APPROVES ALL AGENDA ITEMS
Birkenfeld, May 17, 2024
Shareholders at today’s Annual General Meeting of STRATEC SE (Frankfurt: SBS; Prime Standard, SDAX) approved all agenda items submitted for resolution with the necessary majority in each case.
As proposed, STRATEC will enable its shareholders to participate in the company’s performance by distributing a dividend of € 0.55 per share, corresponding to a distribution quota of 40.1% (previous year: 34.0%) of its adjusted consolidated net income (previous year’s dividend: € 0.97 per share). The distribution total amounts to € 6.7 million and will be paid out to shareholders via their depositing banks on May 22, 2024.
Furthermore, shareholders also approved the actions of the Board of Management and the Supervisory Board and elected PricewaterhouseCoopers GmbH Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft (PwC), Frankfurt and Main, as auditor for the 2024 financial year. PwC will succeed RSM Ebner Stolz GmbH & Co. KG, Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft Steuerberatungsgesellschaft, Stuttgart, which has audited the annual and consolidated financial statements of STRATEC SE since the 2015 financial year.
With regard to the resolution adopted on the election of Supervisory Board members, upon the expiry of their terms in office the existing members of the Supervisory Board, namely Prof. Dr. Heni, Dr. Vornhagen, and Dr. Hiller, were re-elected by the Annual General Meeting. At its constitutive meeting held directly after the Annual General Meeting, the Supervisory Board of STRATEC SE once again elected Prof. Dr. Heni as its Chair and Dr. Hiller as its Deputy Chair.
Overall, 84.3 percent of the company’s registered share capital was represented at the virtual Annual General Meeting.
Further information about the Annual General Meeting can be found at www.stratec.com/agm, where details of voting results have also been published.
ABOUT STRATEC
The partners market the systems, software and consumables, in general together with their own reagents, as system solutions to laboratories, blood banks and research institutes around the world. STRATEC develops its products on the basis of patented technologies.
Shares in the company (ISIN: DE000STRA555) are traded in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and are listed in the SDAX select index of the German Stock Exchange.
FURTHER INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE FROM:
17.05.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|STRATEC SE
|Gewerbestr. 37
|75217 Birkenfeld
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)7082 7916 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)7082 7916 999
|E-mail:
|info@stratec.com
|Internet:
|www.stratec.com
|ISIN:
|DE000STRA555
|WKN:
|STRA55
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1906265
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1906265 17.05.2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu STRATEC SEmehr Nachrichten
|
17.05.24
|EQS-News: STRATEC-HAUPTVERSAMMLUNG BESCHLIESST DIVIDENDE UND STIMMT ALLEN TAGESORDNUNGSPUNKTEN ZU (EQS Group)
|
17.05.24
|EQS-News: STRATEC ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ADOPTS RESOLUTION ON DIVIDEND AND APPROVES ALL AGENDA ITEMS (EQS Group)
|
16.05.24
|Donnerstagshandel in Frankfurt: SDAX zum Handelsende freundlich (finanzen.at)
|
16.05.24
|Gute Stimmung in Frankfurt: SDAX am Donnerstagnachmittag mit Kursplus (finanzen.at)
|
16.05.24
|Freundlicher Handel: SDAX mittags mit grünem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
|
16.05.24
|Pluszeichen in Frankfurt: SDAX zum Handelsstart in Grün (finanzen.at)
|
13.05.24
|XETRA-Handel: SDAX letztendlich freundlich (finanzen.at)
|
13.05.24
|Handel in Frankfurt: So entwickelt sich der SDAX nachmittags (finanzen.at)