09.08.2024 06:55:04
EQS-News: STRATEC POSTS RESULTS FOR FIRST HALF OF 2024
STRATEC POSTS RESULTS FOR FIRST HALF OF 2024
Birkenfeld, August 9, 2024
STRATEC SE, Birkenfeld, Germany, (Frankfurt: SBS; Prime Standard, SDAX) today announced its financial results and major events for the period from January 1, 2024 to June 30, 2024 with the publication of its Half-Year Financial Report H1|2024.
KEY FIGURES 1
Adj. = adjusted
BUSINESS PERFORMANCE
CONSOLIDATED SALES BY OPERATING DIVISION
Adjusted EBIT amounted to € 9.7 million in the first half of 2024, compared with € 7.0 million in the previous year’s period. The adjusted EBIT margin came to 8.2% (H1/2023: 5.6%) and thus rose by 260 basis points compared with the previous year’s period. This key figure benefited in particular from measures within the earnings enhancement program initiated in 2023, as well as from an improved sales mix with a higher share of Service Parts and Consumables. Moreover, expenses for the currency translation of asset items were lower than in the previous year.
Given the higher level of operating earnings and a lower adjusted tax rate, adjusted consolidated net income for the first half of 2024 grew from € 4.1 million to € 5.5 million. Adjusted earnings per share (basic) amounted to € 0.45 (H1/2023: € 0.33).
For comparison purposes, the earnings figures for the first half of 2024 have been adjusted to exclude amortization resulting from purchase price allocations in the context of acquisitions and other non-recurring items (including advisory expenses and restructuring expenses relating to M&A activities, as well as one-off personnel expenses). A reconciliation of the adjusted figures with those reported in the consolidated statement of comprehensive income can be found in the Half-Year Financial Report H1|2024 also published today.
FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR 2024
Due to the diverse downstream effects of the pandemic, customers’ order behavior continues to be marked by an elevated if noticeably declining level of volatility. As a result, STRATEC’s planning for 2024 continues to be subject to greater uncertainties than those observable prior to the pandemic.
For the 2024 financial year, STRATEC has planned investments in property, plant and equipment and intangible assets corresponding to a total of 6.0% to 8.0% of sales (2023: 6.7%).
PROJECTS AND OTHER DEVELOPMENTS
DEVELOPMENT IN PERSONNEL
HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT H1|2024
CONFERENCE CALL AND AUDIO WEBCAST
You will receive the dial-in data (telephone number, password + individual PIN) following brief registration at the following link: www.stratec.com/registration
The conference call will also be available at the same time as an audio webcast at http://www.stratec.com/audiowebcast20240809 (brief registration required). Please note that no questions can be submitted via the audio webcast. Clicking this link also enables you to follow or download the slide presentation.
ABOUT STRATEC
The partners market the systems, software, and consumables in general together with their own reagents, as system solutions to laboratories, blood banks and research institutes around the world. STRATEC develops its products on the basis of patented technologies.
Shares in the company (ISIN: DE000STRA555) are traded in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and are listed in the SDAX select index of the German Stock Exchange.
FURTHER INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE FROM:
