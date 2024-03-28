|
EQS-News: STRATEC REPORTS RESULTS FOR 2023 FINANCIAL YEAR
Birkenfeld, March 28, 2024
STRATEC SE, Birkenfeld, Germany, (Frankfurt: SBS; Prime Standard, SDAX) today announced its financial results and major events for the period from January 1, 2023 to December 31, 2023 with the publication of its 2023 Annual Report.
KEY FIGURES 1
Adj. = adjusted
BUSINESS PERFORMANCE
CONSOLIDATED SALES BY OPERATING DIVISION
Adjusted EBIT stood at € 27.1 million in the 2023 financial year, as against € 45.1 million in the previous year. As a result, the adjusted EBIT margin decreased from 16.4% in the previous year to 10.3% and was within the most recently published guidance corridor. Among other factors, the year-on-year reduction in profitability is due to negative scale and product mix effects. Moreover, increases in input costs could only be passed on to customers at a later point in time.
Given the reduction in operating earnings and a year-on-year increase in the tax rate, adjusted consolidated net income for the 2023 financial year fell to € 16.7 million, compared with € 34.7 million in the previous year. Adjusted earnings per share (basic) amounted to € 1.37 (2022: € 2.86).
For comparison purposes, the earnings figures for 2023 have been adjusted to exclude amortization from purchase price allocations in the context of acquisitions, as well as for other one-off items (consulting and reorganization expenses in connection with M&A activities and one-off personnel expenses). In the previous year, earnings figures were additionally adjusted to exclude a provision for expected back payments of tax (including interest payments).
FINANCIAL GUIDANCE
Overall, for 2024 STRATEC therefore expects sales on a constant-currency basis to remain stable or to grow slightly compared with the previous year. The adjusted EBIT margin is forecast at around 10.0% to 12.0% (previous year: 10.3%). Due in particular to the stock issue referred to above and to a year-on-year reduction in the volume of sales realized from development work, STRATEC expects to post a highly subdued level of momentum for its business performance in the first quarter of 2024. Subsequent to this, the latest order forecasts received from customers, among other factors, indicate a very distinct recovery in the sales performance from the second quarter of 2024 and thus a return to positive scale and product mix effects.
Due to diverse downstream effects of the pandemic, customers’ order behavior continues to be marked by increased volatility. As a result, STRATEC’s planning for 2024 is subject to greater uncertainties than usual. These also relate to the potential development in the product mix, the degree to which systems in the market are utilized, and the impact of further measures to enhance efficiency and make structural adjustments to the supply chain that are planned but not accounted for in the forecast.
For the 2024 financial year, STRATEC has planned investments in property, plant and equipment and in intangible assets corresponding to a total of 6.0% to 8.0% of sales (2023: 6.7%).
PROJECTS AND OTHER DEVELOPMENTS
DEVELOPMENT IN PERSONNEL
DIVIDEND PROPOSAL
2023 ANNUAL REPORT
FORTHCOMING DATES
CONFERENCE CALL AND AUDIO WEBCAST
You will receive the dial-in data (telephone number, password + individual PIN) following brief registration at the following link: www.stratec.com/registration
The conference call will also be available at the same time as an audio webcast at www.stratec.com/audiowebcast20240328 (brief registration required). Please note that no questions can be submitted via the audio webcast. Clicking this link also enables you to follow or download the slide presentation.
ABOUT STRATEC
The partners market the systems, software and consumables, in general together with their own reagents, as system solutions to laboratories, blood banks and research institutes around the world. STRATEC develops its products on the basis of patented technologies.
Shares in the company (ISIN: DE000STRA555) are traded in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and are listed in the SDAX select index of the German Stock Exchange.
FURTHER INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE FROM:
