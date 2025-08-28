EQS-News: Vonovia successfully issues inaugural Kangaroo Bond –Placement of 850 million AUD Bond on the Australian Capital Market

EQS-News: Vonovia SE / Key word(s): Issue of Debt/Real Estate

Vonovia successfully issues inaugural Kangaroo Bond –Placement of 850 million AUD Bond on the Australian Capital Market



28.08.2025

First bond issued in Australian dollars with a volume of AUD 850 million and maturities of 7 and 10 years.

With its debut “Kangaroo Bond”, Vonovia expands access to new investor groups and opens further opportunities in the APAC region.

Philip Grosse, CFO of Vonovia: “Our inaugural bond placement in Australia enables us to further diversify our investor base. The strong demand highlights Vonovia’s global appeal as well as our excellent access to international capital.”



Bochum, August 28, 2025 – Bochum, 28 August 2025 – Vonovia SE (“Vonovia”) issued its first Australian Dollar bond on 28 August 2025. The unsecured bonds with an issue volume of AUD 850 million (approx. EUR 475 million) were issued in two series with maturities of 7 and 10 years and a weighted yield of 3.87% after currency hedging.

“Our inaugural bond placement in Australia is a significant milestone as we continue to expand internationally. The high level of demand demonstrates Vonovia’s global attractiveness and outstanding access to capital. At the same time, this provides an entryway to the Asia-Pacific region, which we find highly attractive,” says Philip Grosse, CFO of Vonovia.

Since 2023, Vonovia has systematically broadened its investor base —recently opening financing channels in the UK, Switzerland, and Norway. “Through targeted expansion and a precise approach to market opportunities, we continue to enhance Vonovia’s financial flexibility for the long term,” adds Philip Grosse.

Leading credit rating agencies continue to recognize the company’s balanced funding strategy. All four of Vonovia’s credit ratings remain unchanged, confirming the company’s strong credit profile. Most recently, Standard & Poor’s affirmed its BBB+ rating with a stable outlook (August 19, 2025).

Financial Calendar 2025:

November 5, 2025: Interim Statement for the Third Quarter 2025.

