Glass Lewis Recommends Shareholders Vote FOR ONLY each of the Starbucks Director Nominees

Starbucks Corporation (Nasdaq: SBUX) today announced that proxy advisory firm Glass, Lewis & Co. ("Glass Lewis”) has recommended that Starbucks shareholders vote on the WHITE proxy card "FOR” ONLY each of the 11 Starbucks director nominees in connection with the Company's Annual Meeting of Shareholders, which will take place virtually on March 13, 2024, at 10 a.m. PT.

Starbucks partners (employees) have always been the heart of its business and core to its success. The company is committed to building a bridge to a better future for all partners. This critical priority is led by the executive leadership team and overseen by the Board of Directors’ Environmental, Partner and Community Impact Committee. Throughout its history, the company has offered its partners industry-leading compensation and benefits, and over the past three years has invested nearly $9 billion to augment the partner experience.

Starbucks is pleased that Glass Lewis recognizes the strength of the Starbucks Board and supports the election of all its directors.

In a report sent to clients on March 1, 2024, Glass Lewis stated:

"We believe Starbucks has been reasonably responsive to stakeholder concerns in recent periods and has made positive strides to improve its partner relations through various measures, including meaningful wage increases for baristas to industry-leading levels, improvements to work scheduling, and technology advancements to improve the partner and customer experience.”

"Overall, we believe Starbucks has approached the issues raised by the SOC, along with the broader employee satisfaction issue, with a reasonable degree of humility and responsiveness, along with a clear determination to improve.”

This report is consistent with Institutional Shareholder Services ("ISS") positive recommendation on February 29, 2024, that shareholders vote for each of the 11 Starbucks director nominees.

Starbucks reminds shareholders that every vote is important and encourages shareholders to review the Starbucks proxy solicitation materials carefully and use the WHITE proxy card to vote today "FOR” ONLY each of the 11 Starbucks director nominees. We strongly urge you to disregard any materials sent to you by SOC, including any blue proxy card, and NOT to vote using any blue proxy card.

Additional materials regarding Starbucks Annual Meeting of Shareholders can be found at vote.Starbucks.com.

