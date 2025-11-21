Goldman Sachs Aktie
WKN: 920332 / ISIN: US38141G1040
|
21.11.2025 10:25:00
Goldman Sachs Just Delivered Bad News for U.S. Investors ... Sort Of. Here's What You Need to Know.
The stock market's going to be dishing out subpar gains for the foreseeable future.That's the take from Goldman Sachs' (NYSE: GS) recent outlook, anyway. The investment banks' analysts expect the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) to log an average annual gain of only 6.5% over the coming 10 years, down from its long-term annualized pace of around 10%. But why? For some of the reasons you might readily guess (like steep valuations), but also some that aren't quite as obvious.It's not exactly a reason to panic, though. See, Goldman's also got some tips to help you navigate this soft patch, and perhaps even beat this broad average.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
