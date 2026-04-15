Google Brings Gemini AI App To Apple MacOS With Native Desktop Experience

(RTTNews) - Google has rolled out its Gemini app for Apple macOS, providing a native desktop experience that boosts AI features for Mac users.

If you're on macOS version 15 or later, you can quickly get to Gemini by using the Option+Space shortcut, all without minimizing your current window. This setup makes it easy to do things like ask questions, draft documents, and create AI-generated images and videos right from your desktop.

One cool feature is the "Share Window" option, which allows users to share what's on their screen or any local files with Gemini. This helps the AI get a better grasp of your questions and offer more relevant answers.

This launch is part of a larger collaboration between Google and Apple, aimed at bringing Gemini into Apple's ecosystem, including possible upgrades to Siri while ensuring user privacy is respected.

Gemini was already available on iPhones, and now, with it on macOS, users can enjoy a smoother and more efficient AI experience compared to using it in a web browser.