Diesen Monat bei Bitpanda: Zu Ehren des Bitcoin-Halving verlosen wir im April 2x einen halben Bitcoin. Nehmen Sie jetzt an unserem Gewinnspiel teil!-w-
18.04.2024 21:06:08

Google Fires 28 Employees Following Protest Against Israeli Cloud Contract

(RTTNews) - Google terminated 28 employees who engaged in a 10-hour sit-in protest at the company's offices on Wednesday, per an internal memo obtained by CNBC.

This development follows the arrest of nine Google workers on trespassing charges the previous night, after staging a sit-in at the offices in New York and Sunnyvale, California, which included a protest at the office of Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian. It remains uncertain if all nine arrested employees were among those who were fired.

Google's Vice President of Global Security, Chris Rackow, conducted an internal investigation which led to the termination of the employees involved in the protest. "They took over office spaces, defaced our property, and physically impeded the work of other Googlers," Rackow wrote in the memo, which Google confirmed was accurate. "Their behavior was unacceptable, extremely disruptive, and made co-workers feel threatened."

The protest demanded the cancellation of a $1.2 billion contract known as "Project Nimbus," which involves providing cloud computing and artificial intelligence services to the Israeli government and military. The demonstrators believed that the technology provided by Google would be used to support human rights violations and perpetuate the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. However, Google has not yet made any comment on the matter.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Alphabet A (ex Google)mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Alphabet A (ex Google)mehr Analysen

11:25 Alphabet A Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
16.04.24 Alphabet A Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
10.04.24 Alphabet A Neutral UBS AG
10.04.24 Alphabet A Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
02.04.24 Alphabet A Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Alphabet A (ex Google) 145,10 -1,01% Alphabet A (ex Google)
Alphabet C (ex Google) 146,92 -0,72% Alphabet C (ex Google)

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Lage in Nahost im Fokus: ATX und DAX in Rot -- Asiens Börsen letztlich unter Druck
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigen sich im Freitagshandel tiefer. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte notierten am Freitag im Minus.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen