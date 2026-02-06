Alphabet A Aktie

Alphabet A für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A14Y6F / ISIN: US02079K3059

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
06.02.2026 23:43:17

Google Signals Wider Android Rollout Of AirDrop-Style Sharing

(RTTNews) - Google (GOOG) has indicated that its AirDrop-style file sharing feature will soon reach a broader range of Android devices, moving beyond its initial debut on the Pixel 10 lineup.

The company said the expansion will follow successful early testing that confirmed compatibility across Apple hardware, including iPhones, iPads and MacBooks.

Android engineering leadership said the interoperability work required significant effort to ensure smooth cross-platform transfers. With that groundwork now complete, Google is collaborating with device partners to bring the feature, delivered through Quick Share, to more Android phones later this year. Announcements outlining the next phase are expected in the near term.

The capability was first introduced in late 2025 as a Pixel-exclusive feature, allowing Android users to exchange files seamlessly with Apple devices. Since then, it has remained limited to Google's newest phones, despite early signals that a wider rollout was planned. The latest comments suggest that expansion is no longer speculative and is approaching launch.

Alongside broader sharing support, Google also hinted at further efforts to reduce friction for users moving between platforms. The company said it is working on tools to simplify data transfers for people switching phones, with a particular focus on transitions from iOS, though no specific details were provided.

Friday GOOG closed at $323.10, down 2.48%, and is trading 0.03% higher at $323.20 in after-hours activity on the NasdaqGS.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Alphabet A (ex Google)

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Alphabet A (ex Google)

mehr Analysen
05.02.26 Alphabet A Overweight Barclays Capital
05.02.26 Alphabet A Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
05.02.26 Alphabet A Outperform RBC Capital Markets
02.02.26 Alphabet A Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
26.01.26 Alphabet A Outperform RBC Capital Markets
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Alphabet A (ex Google) 273,30 -2,71% Alphabet A (ex Google)

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

06.02.26 KW 6: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
02.02.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im Januar 2026: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen
02.02.26 Januar 2026: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
01.02.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 5
01.02.26 KW 5: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Bitcoin und KI-Sorgen belasten nur kurzzeitig: Dow erstmals über 50.000 Punkten -- ATX und DAX gehen fester ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich tiefer
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Markt notierten vor dem Wochenende höher. Der Dow erreichte ein Allzeithoch. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes präsentierten sich am Freitag mehrheitlich schwächer.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen