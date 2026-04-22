NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
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23.04.2026 00:45:05
Google Unveils 2 New AI Chips to Take on Nvidia
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) made a name for itself by pioneering the graphics processing units (GPUs) that became the gold standard for rendering images in video games. The company adapted these chips to handle the rigors of artificial intelligence (AI), a field it now dominates. Unfortunately, being the leader means there's always someone trying to take you down.Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) Google just unveiled two powerful new AI chips, the latest move in the company's efforts to become a greater force in AI.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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