NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
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18.07.2026 10:10:00
Has Nvidia Become a Value Stock?
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has become one of the key winners of this artificial intelligence (AI) revolution -- this is thanks to the company's early entry into the market with the fastest chips around and its focus on innovation. Nvidia makes graphics processing units (GPUs), the chips that power essential AI tasks like the training and inference of models. All of this has led to enormous levels of earnings growth for the company and a stock price that's soared more than 300% over three years. Considering Nvidia's leading position in this high-growth market, you may expect it to be one of the most expensive AI stocks out there -- even after recent declines in the sector. But the company is actually among the cheapest. Has Nvidia become a value stock? Let's find out.Image source: Nvidia.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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