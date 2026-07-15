Coca-Cola Aktie
WKN: 850663 / ISIN: US1912161007
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15.07.2026 10:12:00
Here's What I Think Is Going On With Coca-Cola Stock
Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) stock is a top pick for dividends, but it rarely beats the market. Historically, it tends to outperform when the market is down, since it's a classic "safe stock." But its low, steady growth and reliability are less prized in strong bull markets, and over time, it's an underperformer.However, it's having a blowout 2026. Not only is the stock beating the market this year, up 22% versus 11% for the S&P 500, but it's also beating top growth stocks including Nvidia and Amazon. That's because its prized features matter today, too.Warren Buffett has praised Coca-Cola many times as an example of a great business, and it was the stock he was talking about when he said his favorite holding period is "forever." The reasons he loves it so much are the reasons I think the market is also loving it right now.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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