This month, I've argued Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) stock is worth buying near $60, mostly because the streaming giant's profits keep rising even as its sales growth cools. The shares ended Wednesday, Nov. 25, at $59.41. That put them just over their Nov. 20 close of $56.73, the lowest since May 2024, and about 56% under their highest close ever, $133.91 on June 30, 2025 (adjusted for last year's 10-for-1 split).

At $59.41, shares sell for around 16 times earnings, using analysts' average estimate for 2027. In comparison, the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) was at 17.1 times forward earnings, according to a Nov. 20 FactSet report.

But what would prove me wrong? Any one of three things would: total view hours (the time members spend watching) down from a year earlier, 2027 ad revenue below $3 billion, or a 2027 operating margin target under 32%. Each would suggest a weaker business than the price assumes.

Continue reading