Netflix Aktie
WKN: 552484 / ISIN: US64110L1061
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26.11.2026 18:41:02
Here's What Would Prove Me Wrong About Netflix Stock
This month, I've argued Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) stock is worth buying near $60, mostly because the streaming giant's profits keep rising even as its sales growth cools. The shares ended Wednesday, Nov. 25, at $59.41. That put them just over their Nov. 20 close of $56.73, the lowest since May 2024, and about 56% under their highest close ever, $133.91 on June 30, 2025 (adjusted for last year's 10-for-1 split).
At $59.41, shares sell for around 16 times earnings, using analysts' average estimate for 2027. In comparison, the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) was at 17.1 times forward earnings, according to a Nov. 20 FactSet report.
But what would prove me wrong? Any one of three things would: total view hours (the time members spend watching) down from a year earlier, 2027 ad revenue below $3 billion, or a 2027 operating margin target under 32%. Each would suggest a weaker business than the price assumes.
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Nachrichten zu Netflix Inc.
Analysen zu Netflix Inc.
|22.10.26
|Netflix Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|21.10.26
|Netflix Buy
|UBS AG
|21.10.26
|Netflix Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|21.10.26
|Netflix Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|21.10.26
|Netflix Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|22.10.26
|Netflix Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|21.10.26
|Netflix Buy
|UBS AG
|21.10.26
|Netflix Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|21.10.26
|Netflix Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|21.10.26
|Netflix Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|22.10.26
|Netflix Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|21.10.26
|Netflix Buy
|UBS AG
|21.10.26
|Netflix Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|21.10.26
|Netflix Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|21.10.26
|Netflix Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|17.04.26
|Netflix Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|02.03.26
|Netflix Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|27.01.26
|Netflix Halten
|Landesbank Baden-Württemberg (LBBW)
|21.01.26
|Netflix Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|05.12.25
|Netflix Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Netflix Inc.
|54,99
|1,80%