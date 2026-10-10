Microsoft Aktie
WKN: 870747 / ISIN: US5949181045
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10.10.2026 16:30:00
Here's Why Microsoft Stock Is a Buy (and Why It Isn't)
Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) is starting to show measurable returns from its enormous AI build-out, with Azure demand remaining strong and Copilot adoption expanding. The next test is harder: whether rising utilization and improving efficiency can overcome massive capital spending, margin pressure, and weaker free cash flow to create a durable earnings engine.
Stock prices used were the market prices of Sept. 24, 2026. The video was published on Oct. 9, 2026.
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