NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
|
03.12.2025 02:10:00
Here's Why Nvidia Still is a Multimillionaire-Maker
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has helped investors take serious steps along the path to wealth -- and with a gain of more than 21,000% over the past decade, it's clearly made some early investors multimillionaires. This is because the company emerged as the world's dominant designer of chips powering the high-growth industry of artificial intelligence (AI).From today's higher levels, I wouldn't expect Nvidia stock to deliver a repeat performance over the next few years, but the stock still has what it takes to climb significantly -- and even help investors grow their portfolios into the millions of dollars over the long run. Here's why this stock still is a multimillionaire-maker.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
