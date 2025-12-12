NVIDIA Aktie

WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040

12.12.2025 11:05:00

Here's Why Nvidia Stock Could Double in 2026

In 2025, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) became the world's largest company and briefly touched a market cap of $5 trillion. It also delivered yet another year of healthy returns to investors. The share price of the semiconductor giant is up 36% so far this year, and that's impressive considering it endured a few dips along the way.Recent investor sentiment hasn't been positive, with the company's shares dropping 9.7% since the beginning of November. Concerns about circular financing in the artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure market, an AI bubble, and the sustainability of the inflated levels of AI capital spending are weighing on the stock of late.However, don't be surprised to see Nvidia coming out of its recent rut and delivering impressive returns once again in 2026. There's also a possibility that the stock price could double by the end of 2026. Here's why I'm so bullish on Nvidia in 2026.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
