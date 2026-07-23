IBM To Buy HRL Laboratories To Expand Quantum Computing

(RTTNews) - Computing giant International Business Machines Corp. (IBM), announced on Thursday that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire HRL Laboratories LLC, a research and development company jointly owned by Boeing Co. (BA) and General Motors Co. (GM). Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

IBM said the acquisition would complement HRL's superconducting qubit program and support plans to scale quantum computers.

HRL would also enable IBM to innovate in quantum sensing and quantum materials, including ultra-precise sensors for life sciences, navigation, defense and scientific applications, IBM said.

The U.S. technology company said HRL's expertise in advanced sensors, communications, electronics and manufacturing for commercial and U.S. government customers would complement IBM's innovation efforts.

IBM has plans to deliver a 100-million operation quantum computer, IBM Quantum Starling, by 2029 and a 1-billion operation machine, IBM Quantum Blue Jay, in the mid-2030s. In May 2026, IBM has announced plans to establish Anderon, a quantum wafer foundry, with support from the U.S. Department of Commerce.

Boeing, the aerospace company, and GM, the automaker, will continue to partner with IBM on quantum applications and advanced technology development following the transaction, IBM said.

The transaction is set to close by the end of the third quarter of 2026.

In pre-market activity on NYSE, shares of IBM were down 2.43 percent, changing hands at $200.97, after closing Wednesday's regular session 2.25 percent lower.