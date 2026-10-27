Illinois Tool Works Aktie
WKN: 861219 / ISIN: US4523081093
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27.10.2026 13:16:24
Illinois Tool Works Boosts FY26 EPS, Revenue Growth Outlook - Update
(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Tuesday, manufacturer Illinois Tool Works, Inc. (ITW) raised its earnings and revenue growth guidance for the full-year 2026, while reaffirming organic revenue growth outlook.
For fiscal 2026, the company now projects earnings in a range of $11.45 to $11.55 per share on revenue growth or 4.5 to 5.5 percent, with organic revenue growth 3 to 4 percent.
Previously, the company expected earnings in the range of $11.35 to $11.55 per share on revenue growth or 4 to 5 percent, with organic revenue growth 3 to 4 percent.
In Tuesday's pre-market trading, ITW is trading on the NYSE at $270.42, down $5.59 or 2.03 percent
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com
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