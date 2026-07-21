Intel Aktie
WKN: 855681 / ISIN: US4581401001
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21.07.2026 15:52:23
Intel, Fortinet Join To Develop Fortinet Security Processor 6
(RTTNews) - Intel (INTC) and Fortinet (FTNT) announced a strategic collaboration to develop Fortinet Security Processor 6 or SP6. The collaboration combines Fortinet's purpose-built security processor expertise with Intel's design, packaging, and manufacturing capabilities to accelerate and strengthen SP6 development. The collaboration aims to deliver a highly integrated security processor capable of supporting increasingly sophisticated security services and the demanding performance requirements of organizations.
The companies will explore additional opportunities to deepen collaboration across semiconductor technology, manufacturing, and the infrastructure underpinning future cybersecurity innovation.
Fortinet shares are trading at $158.72, down 1.02%.
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