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05.10.2026 21:00:02

Intuit vs. Atlassian: Which Software Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Software investors often choose between high-growth disruptors and stable, cash-generating powerhouses. Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) and Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) represent two ends of the technology spectrum, but which is the better buy today?

Both companies provide essential tools for businesses, but they serve different needs. Intuit focuses on financial and tax management for millions of users. Atlassian makes the collaboration and service platforms that power modern development and business teams.

Intuit offers a financial technology platform featuring TurboTax, QuickBooks, Credit Karma, and Mailchimp. According to its fiscal 2026 annual report, it serves about 93 million customers worldwide, positioning itself as a central hub for personal and small-business finance. Intuit is folding AI agents into its products to automate bookkeeping and tax work, a key part of how it competes among tech stocks.

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