|
10.04.2024 21:29:10
IPhone 16 Is Likely To Be Available In New Colors With Extra-Long Battery Life
(RTTNews) - According to a report by MacRumors citing Weibo-based leaker Fixed Focus Digital, Apple's (AAPL) upcoming iPhone 16 lineup will be available in seven colors and will have better power management than its predecessors.
The lineup, expected to be launched in the fall, will be available in the new colors - blue, pink, yellow, green, black, white, and purple.
Earlier, iPhone 15 and iPhone 14 Pro models were launched in Blue Titanium and Black Titanium colors, respectively, which will be now replaced by Rose Titanium and Space Black colors in the upcoming iPhone 16 Pro models.
As for Natural and White Titanium colors, they will be replaced by Natural Titanium with Grey Tint, and Silver White colors, respectively.
Another Weibo-based anonymous leaker said that the models of the new lineup will have large batteries, except iPhone 16 Plus, as its alleged battery size 4,006 mAh will be 8.6 percent smaller than iPhone 15 model.
Further, the leaker said that iPhone 16 will have a battery size of 3,561 mAh, whereas iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max will have a battery size of 3,355 mAh and 4,676 mAh, respectively.
Notably, the alleged increase in battery capacity is to fulfil the power requirement of the iPhone 16 lineup's rumored large display screens.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Apple Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
11.04.24
|Starker Wochentag in New York: NASDAQ 100 zum Handelsende mit positivem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
|
11.04.24
|Freundlicher Handel: NASDAQ Composite steigt schlussendlich (finanzen.at)
|
11.04.24
|Angespannte Stimmung in New York: Dow Jones notiert zum Ende des Donnerstagshandels im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
11.04.24
|S&P 500-Handel aktuell: S&P 500 präsentiert sich schlussendlich fester (finanzen.at)
|
11.04.24
|Apple-Aktie verpasst Tech-Rally: Warum sich der ehemalige Börsenstar Apple derzeit schwertut (finanzen.at)
|
11.04.24
|Apple-Aktie zieht an: Wichtige Neuerung bei iPhone-Reparaturen voraus (dpa-AFX)
|
11.04.24
|Starker Wochentag in New York: Anleger lassen NASDAQ Composite am Nachmittag steigen (finanzen.at)
|
11.04.24
|NYSE-Handel: So entwickelt sich der S&P 500 am Donnerstagnachmittag (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Apple Inc.mehr Analysen
|11.04.24
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.04.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|27.03.24
|Apple Halten
|DZ BANK
|27.03.24
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|25.03.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|11.04.24
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.04.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|27.03.24
|Apple Halten
|DZ BANK
|27.03.24
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|25.03.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|11.04.24
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.03.24
|Apple Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.03.24
|Apple Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12.03.24
|Apple Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|02.02.24
|Apple Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|02.02.24
|Apple Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|02.01.24
|Apple Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|04.04.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|27.03.24
|Apple Halten
|DZ BANK
|25.03.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|07.03.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
|28.02.24
|Apple Neutral
|UBS AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Apple Inc.
|163,90
|0,29%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerErholung nach Kursverlusten: ATX und DAX mit kräftigen Gewinnen -- Asiatische Börsen mehrheitlich im Minus
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt legen am Freitag zu. Die asiatischen Anleger zeigen sich am am letzten Handelstag der Woche hingegen eher in schlechter Stimmung.