American Express Aktie

American Express für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 850226 / ISIN: US0258161092

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
28.06.2026 16:47:00

Is American Express Built for the Next Decade of Spending?

American Express (NYSE: AXP) is undoubtedly the leader in the premium segment of the credit card market. It has registered durable growth, with net revenue rising at a compound annual rate of 8.8% in the past 10 years. The top line was lifted by billed business, the amount of payment volume the company handles, growing at a 5.4% yearly clip.The market cares what American Express' performance will look like in the future. Is this financial stock built for the next decade of spending? Investors will struggle to find reasons to be bearish on this business.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu American Express Co.

mehr Nachrichten