American Express Aktie
WKN: 850226 / ISIN: US0258161092
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28.06.2026 16:47:00
Is American Express Built for the Next Decade of Spending?
American Express (NYSE: AXP) is undoubtedly the leader in the premium segment of the credit card market. It has registered durable growth, with net revenue rising at a compound annual rate of 8.8% in the past 10 years. The top line was lifted by billed business, the amount of payment volume the company handles, growing at a 5.4% yearly clip.The market cares what American Express' performance will look like in the future. Is this financial stock built for the next decade of spending? Investors will struggle to find reasons to be bearish on this business.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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