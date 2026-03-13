Microsoft Aktie

Microsoft für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 870747 / ISIN: US5949181045

13.03.2026 11:57:00

Is Microsoft Stock a Buy Now?

Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) has been a stock market leader over nearly the past decade, but it has fallen a bit recently. While some stocks have fallen out of favor with the market, it's usually for slowing growth or exploding expenses. While Microsoft's capital expenditures are rising alongside every other artificial intelligence (AI) hyperscaler, it's nothing out of the norm.Furthermore, many of those companies are near all-time highs, so Microsoft's latest sell-off is a real head-scratcher. As a result, I think right now is an excellent time to buy Microsoft stock, as there have seldom been buying opportunities like this over the past decade.Image source: Microsoft.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
