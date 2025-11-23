Netflix Aktie
WKN: 552484 / ISIN: US64110L1061
|
24.11.2025 00:10:00
Is Netflix Stock a Buy After the 10-for-1 Stock Split?
Stock splits always generate healthy buzz around a company. Not only do these events make a stock more liquid and easier to trade, but they typically come on the heels of substantial share price growth. Both of these things are true for Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX). After rallying approximately 800% over the last 10 years, the streaming giant executed its 10-for-1 split on Nov. 17, and shares now trade at about $106 at the time of this writing. But while the split puts Netflix shares in reach for employees and investors who might not have access to fractional shares, it doesn't change the company's fundamentals or market capitalization. Let's explore the underlying business to decide if Netflix stock still represents a compelling long-term investment.Image source: Netflix.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
