Netflix Aktie
WKN: 552484 / ISIN: US64110L1061
|
30.11.2025 02:51:00
Is Netflix Stock a Buy With a Fresh Stock Split Behind It?
Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) just completed a 10-for-1 stock split, moving its share price back near the hundred-dollar level while leaving the company's market value unchanged.The split comes at a time of significant momentum for the underlying business. The streaming leader's revenue has been growing rapidly, and management expects its operating margin to expand this year -- even as Netflix spends heavily on new series and films and pushes into advertising technology and live events.With a fresh split behind it and growth still healthy, the key question for investors is whether the current price already reflects the company's prospects, given a valuation that remains demanding.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Netflix Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
25.11.25
|Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 notiert schlussendlich im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
24.11.25
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Wert Netflix-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger mit einem Investment in Netflix von vor 3 Jahren verdient (finanzen.at)
|
19.11.25
|Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 bewegt schlussendlich im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
19.11.25