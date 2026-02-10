NVIDIA Aktie

WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040

10.02.2026 19:00:00

Is Nvidia a Buy?

Alphabet and Meta Platforms are two of the most successful companies the world has ever known. Combined, they are planning to spend $305 billion (at the midpoint) in capital expenditures in 2026 to expand bandwidth for artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities. This massive sum is significantly larger than last year's outlays.Who's the biggest beneficiary of the spending these internet giants, as well as many other businesses, are taking on? It's Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). Is this leading AI stock a buy?Image source: Nvidia.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
