NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
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29.05.2026 12:30:00
Is Nvidia a Top Dividend Stock?
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has arguably been the quintessential growth stock over the past three years. The chipmaker has increased its revenue and earnings much faster than its similarly sized peers, while delivering extraordinary returns. That's why Nvidia's status as a high-growth company can hardly be denied, even by the bears. But what about the semiconductor specialist's dividend profile? Nvidia has historically not been the greatest dividend stock -- to say the least -- despite first initiating a payout in 2012.However, recent changes to the company's dividend program could prompt some to wonder whether the stock is a great pick for income-seeking investors. Let's find out whether that's the case. Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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