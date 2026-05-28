NVIDIA Aktie

NVIDIA für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040

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28.05.2026 16:03:00

Is Nvidia the Next Apple?

In the world of technology investing, few companies have commanded the level of cultural and financial dominance that Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) achieved during the first two decades of the 21st century. From the iPod to the iPhone, it delivered an impressive run of must-have devices that redefined entire hardware categories.Yet once the smartphone market matured and rival products became competitive, Apple's hypergrowth phase gave way to a more measured expansion supported by services, ecosystem lock-in, and share repurchases.Today, I think Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) may be following a similar script. After years of explosive gains driven by the rise of artificial intelligence (AI), is the graphics-chip leader starting to resemble a maturing Apple?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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