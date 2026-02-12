Oracle Aktie
WKN: 871460 / ISIN: US68389X1054
|
12.02.2026 17:07:00
Is Oracle a Buy Now That It's Below $170?
Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) stock was falling faster than temperatures across the country this winter. The company's prominent partnership with OpenAI is the main source of stress for many investors. Oracle stock is down nearly 19% to start 2026 as of Feb. 9. Much of the stock's troubles lately stem from perceived overexposure to OpenAI and Oracle's need to raise additional debt.The question for investors is two-fold. First, is the OpenAI worry overblown? There was speculation that OpenAI wouldn't be able to meet its commitments to Oracle. Secondly, how might Oracle's increasing debt load help future long-term revenues? The additional debt is reportedly to build out AI data centers. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
